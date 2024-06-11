Military OneSource Podcast — MilitaryChildCare.com: Placing a Request and Searching for Child Care

In this podcast episode, you will learn about MilitaryChildCare.com, the Defense Department’s request-for-care management system. Developed as an entry point for all military families seeking affordable, accessible, quality child care, MilitaryChildCare.com serves as a “one-stop shop,” global database for families seeking child care. Listeners will also learn how to create a profile on MilitaryChildCare.com and locate options for child care with an upcoming PCS.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Diane Brewer, operations manager with MilitaryChildcare.com, and Mujaa Latif, project manager with MilitaryChildcare.com.



Visit Military OneSource https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/child-care/ to learn about child care resources and support available to service members and their families. Listeners can also learn more about other child care options, like the Child Care in Your Home fee assistance pilot program in this podcast: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/podcasts/military-onesource/child-care-in-your-home-fee-assistance-pilot-program/.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.