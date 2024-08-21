Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Discovering Nature’s Rewards: Military Benefits in America’s Parks

    Military OneSource Podcast — Discovering Nature’s Rewards: Military Benefits in America’s Parks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about a special benefit available to service members and their families, veterans and gold star families: free access to America’s national parks. Find out how to obtain the pass and learn about the types of activities and experiences available at these diverse locations, from scenic hiking trails and historic landmarks to unique wildlife encounters and recreational opportunities. Get useful tips on how to plan your park adventure. This episode also highlights the broader impact of this initiative, encouraging a deeper connection to the natural world and fostering a sense of community.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Clay Hanna, Interpretation and Engagement Program Manager for the Washington Office of the National Park Service, and Becca Toy, Interpretation and Engagement Coordinator for the Washington Office of the National Park Service.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/america-the-beautiful-passes/ to access the park locator tool, get trip ideas and learn more about the America the Beautiful pass.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 09:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82124
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110520020.mp3
    Length: 00:23:12
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 14
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Discovering Nature’s Rewards: Military Benefits in America’s Parks, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran
    DOD
    recreation
    military
    military onesource
    travel & vacation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download