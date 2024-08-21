Military OneSource Podcast — Discovering Nature’s Rewards: Military Benefits in America’s Parks

Learn about a special benefit available to service members and their families, veterans and gold star families: free access to America’s national parks. Find out how to obtain the pass and learn about the types of activities and experiences available at these diverse locations, from scenic hiking trails and historic landmarks to unique wildlife encounters and recreational opportunities. Get useful tips on how to plan your park adventure. This episode also highlights the broader impact of this initiative, encouraging a deeper connection to the natural world and fostering a sense of community.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Clay Hanna, Interpretation and Engagement Program Manager for the Washington Office of the National Park Service, and Becca Toy, Interpretation and Engagement Coordinator for the Washington Office of the National Park Service.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/america-the-beautiful-passes/ to access the park locator tool, get trip ideas and learn more about the America the Beautiful pass.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.