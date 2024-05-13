Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Keeping Your Relationship Strong During Deployment: A MilSpouse Perspective

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    In this podcast, listen to deployment and time away experiences from a seasoned Navy MilSpouse’s perspective, and learn about tips and resources to help manage the phases of deployment — from predeployment preparation and traditions, setting personal and family goals for the deployment period, accepting help from and nurturing relationships with family and friends, giving yourself grace, and establishing reunion traditions, including learning how to share the load with your military partner after reunions.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with seasoned Navy MilSpouse and 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year, Tonya Murphy, about the importance of open conversation during deployment preparation, setting routines and goals during the deployment cycle, and taking care of oneself throughout the process.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/ to learn about deployment resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80465
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110308550.mp3
    Length: 00:29:01
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DOD
    spouse
    military
    deployment
    military onesource
    friends & community

