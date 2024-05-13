Military OneSource Podcast — Keeping Your Relationship Strong During Deployment: A MilSpouse Perspective

In this podcast, listen to deployment and time away experiences from a seasoned Navy MilSpouse’s perspective, and learn about tips and resources to help manage the phases of deployment — from predeployment preparation and traditions, setting personal and family goals for the deployment period, accepting help from and nurturing relationships with family and friends, giving yourself grace, and establishing reunion traditions, including learning how to share the load with your military partner after reunions.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with seasoned Navy MilSpouse and 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year, Tonya Murphy, about the importance of open conversation during deployment preparation, setting routines and goals during the deployment cycle, and taking care of oneself throughout the process.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/ to learn about deployment resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.