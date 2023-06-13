Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Explaining Gaps in Resumes

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Military life can disrupt employment for spouses due to frequent moves, solo parenting during deployments and other factors. Hear ways to minimize the gaps in your resume and highlight your strengths to potential employers.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kristina Santos, a career coach with the Defense Department Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. SECO provides education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide throughout all stages of their career progression.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the DOD. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 17:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:24
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Explaining Gaps in Resumes, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

