Military OneSource Podcast — Military Moves Made Easy with NSB Kings Bay’s Support System

Discover how the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay support services connects military families to their new community with the help of those who’ve been in their shoes. Led by military leaders and backed by local businesses, these services provide essential resources, foster connections and create a welcoming environment for sailors and their families. By building relationships and offering key support, they ensure a smooth transition and successful integration in life at NSB Kings Bay.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with NSB Kings Bay Integrated Program Prevention Supervisor Lisa Mastone, Camden County Chamber of Commerce President Alison Shores, Master Chief Steve Styger, command master chief for Submarine Readiness Squadron 36 and Master Chief Josh Williams, command master chief for Submarine Group 10, who share their personal experiences and insights on guiding families through this pivotal transition.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-basics/new-to-the-military/ to learn about the resources and support available to new service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.