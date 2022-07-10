Military OneSource Podcast — School Liaisons and Geo-Dispersed Families

Learn how the military School Liaison Program provides a wide range of support for geographically dispersed families. Topics discussed include parent empowerment, educational partnerships and more.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with school liaison Kristin Fernandez from Marine Corps Recruit Depot – San Diego.



Visit Military OneSource to learn more about School Liaison Program resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.