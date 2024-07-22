Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Building Your Child’s Safety Skills to Help Prevent Unhealthy Sexual Behavior

    Military OneSource Podcast — Building Your Child's Safety Skills to Help Prevent Unhealthy Sexual Behavior

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn the difference between typical and problematic sexual behavior in children and youth, problem-solving skills for parents and children dealing with unhealthy behaviors, as well as some protective factors that can help prevent them. You’ll also learn about vulnerability factors surrounding these behaviors, ways to help children navigate new social situations and why it’s important for parents to be aware of where and how their child spends their time.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Amanda Mitten, a nationally certified therapist in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy and trainer for the National Center on the Sexual Behavior of Youth.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/preventing-harmful-behaviors-in-children-and-youth/ to learn about the resources and support available for service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Length: 00:19:55
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
