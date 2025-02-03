Military OneSource Podcast – The USO: Bringing More to the Lives of Service Members

Learn how the United Service Organization enriches the lives of service members and their families through programs like the Canine Corral, where therapy dogs bring joy and relief to Marines by offering comfort and companionship. Hear personal stories of how the USO helps to alleviate isolation and create a welcoming space — and candy haven — for service members and their families. Find out how partnerships with local organizations make life a little easier for military families by providing food and tickets for fun events.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with members of the USO community, including USO managers and volunteers, at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the largest Navy installation in the southeast region. They discuss the importance of the USO as a source of support, community and connection for those serving in the military.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/ to learn about other ways service members and their families can feel more at home.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.