Military OneSource Podcast — Adoption and Foster Care

The decision to start or grow a family through adoption and foster care is an exciting and complex journey. Military families have their own unique experiences and challenges, and Military OneSource is here to assist families navigate the adoption and foster care process and beyond.



This podcast discusses the support and resources available to service members and their families through Military OneSource, including adoption specialty consultations available to assist parents with every aspect of adoption and foster care. Adoption consultants are trained specifically in military adoption and foster care to meet the unique needs of military families. Support includes reviewing the different types of adoption, helping families connect to the resources and contacts they need, and understanding benefits, including the adoption reimbursement policy, leave time and tax credits.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Heather Brouillard, team lead in Military OneSource’s Work Life department.



Visit the Adoption and Foster Care landing page on Military One Source at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/parenting-and-children/adoption/adoption-the-essentials/ for resources on all aspects of adoption and foster care.



Access parenting support through:

• Military OneSource military parent resource center: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/parenting-and-children/military-parent-resource-center/

• New MilParent specialty consultations: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help/specialty-consultations/new-milparent/new-milparent-consultation/

• Thrive parenting education program: https://thrive.psu.edu/



Contact your Military and Family Support Center at your installation: https://installations.militaryonesource.mil/?looking-for-a=program/program-service=26/focus=program.





Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.