    Military OneSource Podcast — Best Kept Secrets

    08.11.2023

    Learn about Morale, Welfare and Recreation joint services campgrounds and facilities located across the United States. A variety of accommodations and amenities are available to service members and their families at great rates without sacrificing luxury or location.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Ken Sorg, an analyst with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy, specifically Morale, Welfare, Recreation and Resale policy.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/tools/best-kept-secrets/ to search for accommodations and recreational facilities and start planning your next adventure.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

