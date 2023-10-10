Military OneSource Podcast — Best Kept Secrets

Learn about Morale, Welfare and Recreation joint services campgrounds and facilities located across the United States. A variety of accommodations and amenities are available to service members and their families at great rates without sacrificing luxury or location.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Ken Sorg, an analyst with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy, specifically Morale, Welfare, Recreation and Resale policy.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/tools/best-kept-secrets/ to search for accommodations and recreational facilities and start planning your next adventure.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



