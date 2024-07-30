Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Entrepreneurship Resources Part 1: A Discussion With the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office

    Military OneSource Podcast — Entrepreneurship Resources Part 1: A Discussion With the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Military spouses own 26,000 businesses in the United States. Learn how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office supports them and other members of the military community with intellectual property protections and resources.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kathi Vidal, undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The office issues U.S. patents and registers U.S. trademarks, two tools to protect ideas and brands. The office also offers programs for the military community as well as a host of educational and other resources for entrepreneurs and inventors.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81866
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110486060.mp3
    Length: 00:25:40
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 13
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Entrepreneurship Resources Part 1: A Discussion With the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    spouse
    legal
    military
    military onesource
    jobs & careers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download