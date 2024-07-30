Military OneSource Podcast — Entrepreneurship Resources Part 1: A Discussion With the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office

Military spouses own 26,000 businesses in the United States. Learn how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office supports them and other members of the military community with intellectual property protections and resources.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kathi Vidal, undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The office issues U.S. patents and registers U.S. trademarks, two tools to protect ideas and brands. The office also offers programs for the military community as well as a host of educational and other resources for entrepreneurs and inventors.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



