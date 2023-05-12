Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Completing DD Form 93

    Military OneSource Podcast — Completing DD Form 93

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn the importance of service members completing their DD Form 93 and keeping it updated in case of injury, illness or if they go missing or die. And discover how it is used to designate beneficiaries who will receive their unpaid pay and allowances and other benefits — including the death gratuity, which is compensation for military service that allows survivors to meet their immediate financial needs.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Trevor Dean, program analyst with Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors, about the DD Form 93 and what service members and survivors should know.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.mos.mil/completing-the-dd93 to take the MilLife Learning course, “Completing the DD93,” and learn about the death gratuity benefit and what it means to survivors.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74349
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109650833.mp3
    Length: 00:11:51
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 68
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Completing DD Form 93, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    service member
    benefits
    survivor
    military
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT