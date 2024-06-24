Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Your Move: Financial Tips and Traps to Avoid for a Lower Stress PCS

Hear from experienced PCSers about the financial side of military moves and how to avoid pitfalls to reduce stress. Learn about understanding entitlements for different types of moves, what to keep in mind when PCSing overseas, practical matters to consider and the importance of making good memories along the way.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with three veterans of military moves: Andy Cohen, Jennifer Walker and Josie Beets. The guests have 27 moves among them and two are preparing for their next PCS. They share their experiences and lessons learned along the way.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.