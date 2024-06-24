Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Your Move: Financial Tips and Traps to Avoid for a Lower Stress PCS

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Hear from experienced PCSers about the financial side of military moves and how to avoid pitfalls to reduce stress. Learn about understanding entitlements for different types of moves, what to keep in mind when PCSing overseas, practical matters to consider and the importance of making good memories along the way.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with three veterans of military moves: Andy Cohen, Jennifer Walker and Josie Beets. The guests have 27 moves among them and two are preparing for their next PCS. They share their experiences and lessons learned along the way.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81094
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110403117.mp3
    Length: 00:25:44
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 13
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Your Move: Financial Tips and Traps to Avoid for a Lower Stress PCS, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

