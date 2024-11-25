Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Financial Management for Surviving Spouses and Surviving Children

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn how financial counselors can assist military spouses and children, both in the short and long term, following their service member’s death. Find out how they help survivors make money management decisions and learn the value of tax-effective, low-risk growth investments, as well as provide guidance on Social Security benefits and educational opportunities. You’ll also discover how they can connect survivors to other resources, such as the Military OneSource online survivor benefits reports.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Mark Dunlop and Christine Murphy, financial counselors for the U.S. Army.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/survivor-finances-legal-affairs/ to learn more about financial counseling resources and support available to surviving military spouses and children.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

