    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Teen Life Unplugged

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Teen Life Unplugged

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Hear from teens at a youth center who share their unique struggles and joys, from navigating life in a military town to building friendships and finding their voice. Through personal stories and experiences — such as ziplining over alligators or being part of a cooking club — hear how they connect outside of social media and support each other through the challenges of deployments and moves.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with a group of military-connected teens from the youth center at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia. The center is a recreational program that provides activities, socialization and opportunities to grow in leadership and community service.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/military-youth-teen-programs/ to learn about programs and centers available to military youth.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 10:05
