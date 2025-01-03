Military OneSource Podcast — Military Teen Life Unplugged

Hear from teens at a youth center who share their unique struggles and joys, from navigating life in a military town to building friendships and finding their voice. Through personal stories and experiences — such as ziplining over alligators or being part of a cooking club — hear how they connect outside of social media and support each other through the challenges of deployments and moves.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with a group of military-connected teens from the youth center at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia. The center is a recreational program that provides activities, socialization and opportunities to grow in leadership and community service.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/military-youth-teen-programs/ to learn about programs and centers available to military youth.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



