Military OneSource Podcast — Strengthening Family and Community Bonds With Sesame Street for Military Families

PCS moves and deployments are among the factors that contribute to feelings of loneliness and social isolation among military families. Strengthening bonds with each other and connecting with the larger community can help families navigate these challenges.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tara Wright of Sesame Street Workshop about new content and resources from Sesame Street for Military Families and Military OneSource that can help parents and caregivers build family bonds and community connections.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/sesame-street-resources and Sesame Street for Military Families at https://sesamestreetformilitaryfamilies.org/topic/family-and-community-bonds/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy. Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.