Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Strengthening Family and Community Bonds With Sesame Street for Military Families

    Military OneSource Podcast — Strengthening Family and Community Bonds With Sesame Street for Military Families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    PCS moves and deployments are among the factors that contribute to feelings of loneliness and social isolation among military families. Strengthening bonds with each other and connecting with the larger community can help families navigate these challenges.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tara Wright of Sesame Street Workshop about new content and resources from Sesame Street for Military Families and Military OneSource that can help parents and caregivers build family bonds and community connections.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/sesame-street-resources and Sesame Street for Military Families at https://sesamestreetformilitaryfamilies.org/topic/family-and-community-bonds/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy. Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79398
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110176338.mp3
    Length: 00:21:07
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 11
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Strengthening Family and Community Bonds With Sesame Street for Military Families, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    resources
    military
    parenting
    family member
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT