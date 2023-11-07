Military OneSource Podcast — VA PACT Act

Learn about the PACT Act and what it could mean for you or your loved ones. The PACT Act is a new law that expands and extends VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances as part of their military service since the 1960s. Learn about eligibility, which medical conditions are covered, how to go about receiving benefits and more.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kaitlin Richards, Assistant Director, Office of Policy & Oversight at the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.



Visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ or call 1-800-MyVA411 to learn more about PACT Act health care and benefits available to eligible veterans.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.