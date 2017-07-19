Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Respite Care for Caregivers

    07.19.2017

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    The first step in taking a break from caregiving is accepting that it is OK to walk away for a few minutes or even a few days. Exploring your options for occasional support and speaking with representatives can help you feel more comfortable leaving your loved one in the capable hands of another caregiver for short stretches of time.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

