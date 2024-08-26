Military OneSource Podcast — Ballots Beyond Borders: Military Spouses and Absentee Voting

In this episode, we delve into the essential role of the Federal Voting Assistance Program in supporting military spouses to help ensure their voices are heard in elections back home. Learn how FVAP provides comprehensive support — from voter registration guidance to absentee ballot assistance — and get practical tips on navigating the voting process and accessing the tools necessary to overcome voting obstacles.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kehinde Oshikoyapamphille, Federal Voting Assistance Program Manager for the United States Air Force and U.S. Space Force voting programs, and Khiet Ho, Lead Researcher, Secure Families Initiative.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/financial-legal/legal/mobile-military-voting/ to learn more about the absentee voting process.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.