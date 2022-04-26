Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — EFMP Support Through Podcasts

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the Exceptional Family Member Program and a podcast series created by the Office of Special Needs — for family members, service members, service providers and leaders.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with OSN Program Analyst Jen Wong about the 12 episodes featuring conversations with experts who help listeners find resources and support and share what works for them. Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Alexander shares his personal experience and focus on advocacy as the father of two children enrolled in EFMP.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/friends-extended-family/how-efmp-benefits-service-members-family/ to learn about the resources and support available to families in EFMP.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

