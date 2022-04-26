Military OneSource Podcast — EFMP Support Through Podcasts

Learn about the Exceptional Family Member Program and a podcast series created by the Office of Special Needs — for family members, service members, service providers and leaders.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with OSN Program Analyst Jen Wong about the 12 episodes featuring conversations with experts who help listeners find resources and support and share what works for them. Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Alexander shares his personal experience and focus on advocacy as the father of two children enrolled in EFMP.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/friends-extended-family/how-efmp-benefits-service-members-family/ to learn about the resources and support available to families in EFMP.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



