    Military OneSource Podcast — Meet Military Spouse Employment Partnership Employer, Mothers Against Drunk Driving

    10.18.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Mothers Against Drunk Driving joined the Military Spouse Employment Partnership in 2023. Learn more about MADD, a nonprofit that works to end impaired driving, and has committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses as an MSEP employer.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with MADD Chief Executive Officer Stacey Stewart and Chief People and Culture Officer Kenneth Ceaser about career opportunities at MADD, its mission, workplace culture and the unique qualities military spouses bring to the organization.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/role/spouse/to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

