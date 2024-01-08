Military OneSource Podcast — Meet Military Spouse Employment Partnership Employer, Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving joined the Military Spouse Employment Partnership in 2023. Learn more about MADD, a nonprofit that works to end impaired driving, and has committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses as an MSEP employer.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with MADD Chief Executive Officer Stacey Stewart and Chief People and Culture Officer Kenneth Ceaser about career opportunities at MADD, its mission, workplace culture and the unique qualities military spouses bring to the organization.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



