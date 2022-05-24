Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — 2022 Military Family Readiness Academy

    Military OneSource Podcast — 2022 Military Family Readiness Academy

    05.24.2022

    Learn about One Op and the 2022 Military Family Readiness Academy series, Family Well-Being: Navigating the Social Justice Landscape. MFRA is an annual programming series that covers a multidisciplinary topic to help service providers build their skills to be better prepared to address the needs of military families. The 2022 MFRA offers service providers an opportunity to broaden their knowledge and help identify barriers that may impact a family’s health and well-being.

    The 2022 MFRA series kicks off June 1. Courses are available throughout the month for service providers to experience at their own pace. Participants can register for the kickoff as well as two live discussions on June 15 and June 29. Learn more about the courses and find registration information at https://oneop.org/mfra/socialjustice/2022-mfra-course-series/.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Rose Anderson, program analyst from the Office of Military Family Readiness Policy, and Keith Tidball, assistant director of Cornell Cooperative Extension at Cornell University who serves as principal investigator for the OneOp community capacity building team.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/leaders-service-providers/sp-l-deployment/oneop/ to learn about the OneOp resources and support available to service providers and leaders.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.
    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

