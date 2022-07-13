Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention: It Is Your Business

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    It can be far too easy to see something worrisome or suspicious, such as possible child abuse or neglect, and say to yourself, “Somebody else will probably take action.” It may be because you feel awkward or because you don’t want to get involved in someone else’s business. But the safety and well-being of children is everyone’s business. We all have a responsibility to ensure that they grow up safe and healthy. It only takes a minute to speak up if you see a parent in need or a child in danger. Listen to this podcast to learn more about how you can help prevent child abuse and neglect.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/5-ways-to-be-all-in-to-end-child-abuse-1038/ to learn “5 Ways to Be All In to End Child Abuse.”

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention: It Is Your Business, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

