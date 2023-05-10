Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Continuing Your Education While Deployed

    Military OneSource Podcast — Continuing Your Education While Deployed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    No matter the location of their assignment, service members have access to education programs. Learn how to continue your education while deployed overseas, whether you are going to a permanent or temporary base or to a remote location.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Laura Dean of the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support. Ms. Dean is an education program manager and contracting officer’s representative for the United States Central Command.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-service-members/ to learn about the education resources and support available to service members.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 09:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74216
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109636734.mp3
    Length: 00:16:15
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 67
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Continuing Your Education While Deployed, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    education
    deployment
    DANTES
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT