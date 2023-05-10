Military OneSource Podcast — Continuing Your Education While Deployed

No matter the location of their assignment, service members have access to education programs. Learn how to continue your education while deployed overseas, whether you are going to a permanent or temporary base or to a remote location.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Laura Dean of the Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support. Ms. Dean is an education program manager and contracting officer’s representative for the United States Central Command.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-service-members/ to learn about the education resources and support available to service members.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.