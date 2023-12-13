Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Warrior Games with Army Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Participating in adaptive sports provides reconditioning activities and competitive athletic opportunities, like the Warrior Games, for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. This enhances their physical and mental well-being during the recovery and transition process. Tune in to this podcast to discover one soldier’s journey with a silent disability — from diagnosis to finding hope, a supportive community and the determination to pursue her dreams.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Army Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Tiffanie discovered adaptive sports and the Warrior Games, where she competes in multiple sporting events.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-basics/wounded-ill-injured-and-caregivers/the-power-of-adaptive-sports/ to find a program and learn more about adaptive sports and associated competitions.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

