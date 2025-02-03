Military OneSource Podcast — Reunion and Reintegration Stories After Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84659" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Join us as we dive into the emotional and psychological challenges service members and their families face when deployment ends and reintegration begins. You’ll hear practical tips from MilSpouses to help navigate the ups and downs of family dynamics and disrupted routines. And find out why open and honest communication ahead of the big homecoming can make all the difference for a smooth transition.



You’ll also learn creative ways for maintaining connection with your service member when they’re deployed, such as helping your children create a “kisses for Daddy” jar and care packages. Most importantly, find out why it’s important to give yourself and your family grace during the reintegration process.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Susan Shannon, a clinical counselor from the Naval Station Mayport in Mayport, Florida, and military spouses Ashley Carmichael, Jacqueline Laureano, Hanna Edenfield, Philline Windsor and Shaquita McKinney.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/post-deployment-reintegration/ to learn about the five key stages of reunion and reintegration that can help make the transition easier for everyone.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.