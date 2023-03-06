Military OneSource Podcast — Financial Support for Victims of Domestic and Child Abuse

Learn about some of the support services available for victims who leave an abusive relationship, and benefits and eligibility requirements for those in need of transitional compensation, as well as who victims should contact if they’re in need of financial support. Also, learn when a victim might not be eligible for transitional compensation and about the differences between a household goods move and a safety move.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Marissa Thompson and Najah Barton from the Defense Department’s Family Advocacy Program.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/preventing-violence-abuse/domestic-abuse/transitional-compensation-help-for-victims-of-abuse/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.