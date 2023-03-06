Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Financial Support for Victims of Domestic and Child Abuse

    Military OneSource Podcast — Financial Support for Victims of Domestic and Child Abuse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about some of the support services available for victims who leave an abusive relationship, and benefits and eligibility requirements for those in need of transitional compensation, as well as who victims should contact if they’re in need of financial support. Also, learn when a victim might not be eligible for transitional compensation and about the differences between a household goods move and a safety move.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Marissa Thompson and Najah Barton from the Defense Department’s Family Advocacy Program.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/preventing-violence-abuse/domestic-abuse/transitional-compensation-help-for-victims-of-abuse/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 10:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72819
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109493431.mp3
    Length: 00:12:13
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 54
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Financial Support for Victims of Domestic and Child Abuse, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relationships
    DOD
    domestic abuse
    child abuse
    military
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT