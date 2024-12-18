Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Deployment Stress and How to Prepare

    Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Deployment Stress and How to Prepare

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    The Deployment cycle can be stressful for service members and spouses, whether it’s their first one or their fifth. Hear about ways to prepare mentally and logistically and how that can ease the stress.
    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Navy veterans Amanda Romero and Tychera Mayfield. Both are Military OneSource licensed professional peer-to-peer counselors. They discuss common deployment concerns and how to address them, provide tips for mental well-being and describe how peer-to-peer counseling can help.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 11:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84058
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110750727.mp3
    Length: 00:23:56
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 16
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Deployment Stress and How to Prepare, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

