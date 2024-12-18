Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Deployment Stress and How to Prepare

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84058" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Deployment cycle can be stressful for service members and spouses, whether it’s their first one or their fifth. Hear about ways to prepare mentally and logistically and how that can ease the stress.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Navy veterans Amanda Romero and Tychera Mayfield. Both are Military OneSource licensed professional peer-to-peer counselors. They discuss common deployment concerns and how to address them, provide tips for mental well-being and describe how peer-to-peer counseling can help.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.