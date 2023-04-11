Military OneSource Podcast — Military In Lasting Tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73725" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about the Defense Department’s Military In Lasting Tribute online memorial, what’s unique about it and how survivors can submit their loved one for inclusion. You will also hear from a survivor whose service member is included in the memorial explain what it means to them and how it can help the healing process.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, program manager for the Defense Department’s Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors programs, and Jennifer Carazo, gold star wife and president of The Sugar Bear Foundation. The foundation offers free tutoring for surviving children, parenting seminars and financial counseling to surviving spouses.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/casualty-assistance/survivor-support/military-in-lasting-tribute-online-memorial/ to learn about the resources and support available to survivors.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.