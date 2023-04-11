Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military In Lasting Tribute

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the Defense Department’s Military In Lasting Tribute online memorial, what’s unique about it and how survivors can submit their loved one for inclusion. You will also hear from a survivor whose service member is included in the memorial explain what it means to them and how it can help the healing process.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, program manager for the Defense Department’s Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors programs, and Jennifer Carazo, gold star wife and president of The Sugar Bear Foundation. The foundation offers free tutoring for surviving children, parenting seminars and financial counseling to surviving spouses.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/casualty-assistance/survivor-support/military-in-lasting-tribute-online-memorial/ to learn about the resources and support available to survivors.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73725
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109584442.mp3
    Length: 00:14:20
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 61
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    memorial
    DOD
    spouse
    survivor
    military
    military onesource

