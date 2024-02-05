Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Voting While in the Military

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the Federal Voting Assistance Program, established by the Defense Department. The program ensures that service members and their eligible family members stationed away from home are aware of their right to vote and provides them with the tools to exercise this right from wherever they are living.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Dr. Lisa Thomas and Brianna Paul, program analysts for the Federal Voting Assistance Program.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/on-deployment/voting-while-you-re-away-from-home-the-absentee-voting-process/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

