    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS Expansion: Fee Assistance for Community Child Care

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn how the Defense Department has expanded access to quality child care for eligible active-duty, National Guard and reserve service members, and DoD civilians (in designated locations). Qualified civilian child care providers in local communities can apply to participate in the military child care fee assistance program Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS, or MCCYN-PLUS. Child Care Aware® of America administers this program for the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps while the Navy administers its own program. You’ll also learn which states participate in this fee assistance expansion initiative, as well as how to search for care options and find participating, qualified providers.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Nichele LeGrand-Murphy, program analyst, Child & Youth Program Operations.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/child-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families and DoD-employed civilians.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

