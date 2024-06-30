Military OneSource Podcast — Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS Expansion: Fee Assistance for Community Child Care

Learn how the Defense Department has expanded access to quality child care for eligible active-duty, National Guard and reserve service members, and DoD civilians (in designated locations). Qualified civilian child care providers in local communities can apply to participate in the military child care fee assistance program Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS, or MCCYN-PLUS. Child Care Aware® of America administers this program for the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps while the Navy administers its own program. You’ll also learn which states participate in this fee assistance expansion initiative, as well as how to search for care options and find participating, qualified providers.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Nichele LeGrand-Murphy, program analyst, Child & Youth Program Operations.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/child-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families and DoD-employed civilians.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



