    Military OneSource Podcast — Emergency Family Assistance Centers and How They Help During Disasters

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Emergency Family Assistance Centers serve as a one-stop shop for assistance, information and support during an emergency or disaster, and this podcast covers many of the support services offered through Emergency Family Assistance Centers. Listeners can also learn about how to connect to resources and information.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Judith Wright, Emergency Family Assistance program manager with Commander, Navy Installations Command, about Emergency Family Assistance, one portion of the larger emergency response effort which helps address the practical and emotional needs of Defense Department personnel impacted by a disaster.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/family-emergency-preparation/ to learn about the resources and support to guide families in preparing for emergencies. Find emergency contacts for disasters and evacuations on Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/emergency-contacts-for-disasters-evacuations/.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77845
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110039476.mp3
    Length: 00:19:08
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
