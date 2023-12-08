Military OneSource Podcast — Emergency Family Assistance Centers and How They Help During Disasters

Emergency Family Assistance Centers serve as a one-stop shop for assistance, information and support during an emergency or disaster, and this podcast covers many of the support services offered through Emergency Family Assistance Centers. Listeners can also learn about how to connect to resources and information.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Judith Wright, Emergency Family Assistance program manager with Commander, Navy Installations Command, about Emergency Family Assistance, one portion of the larger emergency response effort which helps address the practical and emotional needs of Defense Department personnel impacted by a disaster.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/family-emergency-preparation/ to learn about the resources and support to guide families in preparing for emergencies. Find emergency contacts for disasters and evacuations on Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/emergency-contacts-for-disasters-evacuations/.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



