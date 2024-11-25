Military OneSource Podcast — Solo Parenting During the Holidays

Holidays can be a challenging time if you’re solo parenting and your family is separated from your service member. In this episode, learn about strategies, tips and ideas to help you navigate holidays as a solo parent, including the value of reaching out to find community and resources such as installation libraries, Operation Purple Up, military and family life counselors, your installation Morale, Welfare and Recreation office, and Military and Family Support Centers. You’ll also discover helpful ways your family can adapt by creating your own holiday traditions and memories.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Air Force MilSpouse Tiffany Joe Kelley.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/parenting-children-youth-teens/ to learn about the resources and support available to parents.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.