    Military OneSource Podcast — Solo Parenting During the Holidays

    Military OneSource Podcast — Solo Parenting During the Holidays

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Holidays can be a challenging time if you’re solo parenting and your family is separated from your service member. In this episode, learn about strategies, tips and ideas to help you navigate holidays as a solo parent, including the value of reaching out to find community and resources such as installation libraries, Operation Purple Up, military and family life counselors, your installation Morale, Welfare and Recreation office, and Military and Family Support Centers. You’ll also discover helpful ways your family can adapt by creating your own holiday traditions and memories.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Air Force MilSpouse Tiffany Joe Kelley.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/parenting-children-youth-teens/ to learn about the resources and support available to parents.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 10:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83643
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110702434.mp3
    Length: 00:22:17
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 15
    Year 2025
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Solo Parenting During the Holidays, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

