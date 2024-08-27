Military OneSource Podcast — Explore the Joy of Moon Watching With NASA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82362" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about International Observe the Moon Night, a yearly event organized by NASA where everyone on Earth is invited to observe the moon, learn about lunar science and exploration, and honor the cultural and personal connections we have with the moon. Listeners will gain insights into how this special program can unite military family members — even if they are in different parts of the world — and serve as a gateway to a broader exploration of our solar system.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Andrea Jones, director of International Observe the Moon Night and public engagement lead for the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center; and Staci Tiedeken, international partnerships coordinator for International Observe the Moon Night and outreach coordinator for the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.



To learn more about educational opportunities offered by NASA for service members and their families, visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/from-earth-to-space-nasa-science-for-everyone/.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.