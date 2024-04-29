Military OneSource Podcast — Parenting Through a PCS — Caregiver Resources and Tips

Moving as a military parent has unique considerations and challenges. Discover tips and resources to take care of yourself as well as others during a PCS that can help you and your family address emotions, cope with feelings around leaving friends and community, sort through the stressors of moving to a new installation and more. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Marly Hinestroza, DOD military family life consultant, child and youth behavioral military and family life counselor.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/plan-to-move/pcs-and-military-moves/ for valuable information, tools and expert support that can help you move your life as well as your household goods.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.
