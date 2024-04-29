Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Parenting Through a PCS — Caregiver Resources and Tips

    Parenting Through a PCS — Caregiver Resources and Tips

    03.18.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Moving as a military parent has unique considerations and challenges. Discover tips and resources to take care of yourself as well as others during a PCS that can help you and your family address emotions, cope with feelings around leaving friends and community, sort through the stressors of moving to a new installation and more. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Marly Hinestroza, DOD military family life consultant, child and youth behavioral military and family life counselor.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/plan-to-move/pcs-and-military-moves/ for valuable information, tools and expert support that can help you move your life as well as your household goods.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80172
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110267961.mp3
    Length: 00:22:27
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Parenting Through a PCS — Caregiver Resources and Tips, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

