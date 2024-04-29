Military OneSource Podcast — Parenting Through a PCS — Caregiver Resources and Tips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80172" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Moving as a military parent has unique considerations and challenges. Discover tips and resources to take care of yourself as well as others during a PCS that can help you and your family address emotions, cope with feelings around leaving friends and community, sort through the stressors of moving to a new installation and more. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Marly Hinestroza, DOD military family life consultant, child and youth behavioral military and family life counselor.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/plan-to-move/pcs-and-military-moves/ for valuable information, tools and expert support that can help you move your life as well as your household goods.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.