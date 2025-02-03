Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — How to Save Money on Health Care

    Military OneSource Podcast — How to Save Money on Health Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    The Defense Department is offering health care flexible spending accounts to service members. Learn how this benefit can save you and your family money on health care.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Megumi Murakami, executive director for flexible spending accounts for the Defense Department Office of Personnel and Readiness. They discuss how HCFSAs work, what expenses are covered, how to enroll and how to use this benefit to save money.

    Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Visit FINRED to learn more about FSAs at https://finred.usalearning.gov/FSA and visit FSA Feds to enroll at https://www.fsafeds.gov/enroll.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84722
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110802660.mp3
    Length: 00:16:18
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 16
    Year 2025
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — How to Save Money on Health Care, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    health care
    finances
    taxes
    military
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download