Military OneSource Podcast — How to Save Money on Health Care

The Defense Department is offering health care flexible spending accounts to service members. Learn how this benefit can save you and your family money on health care.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Megumi Murakami, executive director for flexible spending accounts for the Defense Department Office of Personnel and Readiness. They discuss how HCFSAs work, what expenses are covered, how to enroll and how to use this benefit to save money.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84722
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110802660.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:18
|Album
|Military OneSource
|Track #
|16
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
