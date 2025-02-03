Military OneSource Podcast — How to Save Money on Health Care

The Defense Department is offering health care flexible spending accounts to service members. Learn how this benefit can save you and your family money on health care.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Megumi Murakami, executive director for flexible spending accounts for the Defense Department Office of Personnel and Readiness. They discuss how HCFSAs work, what expenses are covered, how to enroll and how to use this benefit to save money.



Visit FINRED to learn more about FSAs at https://finred.usalearning.gov/FSA and visit FSA Feds to enroll at https://www.fsafeds.gov/enroll.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



