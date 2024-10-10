Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — From Registration to Results: Get to Know Your Election Officials

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the crucial role state and local election officials play in ensuring that service members and their eligible family members can exercise their right to vote, no matter where they are in the world. From helping with registration to processing absentee ballots to ensuring each vote is counted, they provide the essential infrastructure military voters need to stay connected to the polls.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Brianna Lennon, local election official, Boone County clerk, and Hilary Rudy, state election official, Colorado deputy elections director.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/deployment/on-deployment/voting-while-you-re-away-from-home-the-absentee-voting-process/ to learn more about the absentee voting process for military voters.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

