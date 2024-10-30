Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Smart Holiday Spending: Enjoy the Season Without Breaking the Bank

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    The holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year. But they can also be the most expensive. Find out how to plan ahead and enjoy the season without overspending.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Michael Whitley, a financial counselor with Military OneSource. Michael talks about what to expect when reaching out to a Military OneSource financial counselor, the importance of budgeting and ways to save money during the holiday season.

    Visit Military OneSource to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83210
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110653760.mp3
    Length: 00:20:18
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 15
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Smart Holiday Spending: Enjoy the Season Without Breaking the Bank, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

