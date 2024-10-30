Military OneSource Podcast — Smart Holiday Spending: Enjoy the Season Without Breaking the Bank

The holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year. But they can also be the most expensive. Find out how to plan ahead and enjoy the season without overspending.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Michael Whitley, a financial counselor with Military OneSource. Michael talks about what to expect when reaching out to a Military OneSource financial counselor, the importance of budgeting and ways to save money during the holiday season.



Visit Military OneSource to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



