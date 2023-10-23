Military OneSource Podcast — Moving Under the Global Household Goods Contract

Learn more about the Global Household Goods Contract and how it is changing the way personal property shipments will be managed in the future, the Defense Department’s plan to improve the relocation experience for service members and their families, and key changes customers should know about before their next PCS.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Lt. Col. Cody Honeycutt, Global Household Goods Contract transition lead with the Defense Personal Property Management Office at U.S. Transportation Command.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/GHC to learn more about the Global Household Goods Contract.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



