Military OneSource Podcast — Military Spouse Appreciation Day and the 2024 Virtual Military Spouse Symposium

The Defense Department will show their appreciation for military spouses in May with a series of virtual events designed to help spouses reach their career goals. Learn about the events, which kick off May 14-16 with the 2024 Virtual Military Spouse Symposium, followed by hiring fair prep sessions May 21-23, and ending May 29-30 with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership Virtual Hiring Fairs.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Josie Beets, program manager with the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, about employment challenges for military spouses, the virtual events in May, and how SECO supports spouses all year long.



Military spouses can visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/events/live/virtual-military-spouse-symposium-2024 to learn more and register for the 2024 Virtual Military Spouse Symposium and MSEP Virtual Hiring Fairs.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.