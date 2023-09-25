Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Domestic Abuse Impact on Children

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the different types of domestic abuse, how it affects children and what the impact looks like as a child grows into adulthood. You’ll also learn about the social, emotional, physical and cognitive effects of being a child of domestic abuse, how a parent’s denial of abuse can impact their children, and how it can affect parent/child relationships.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Pamela Rhodes, a child counselor at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington, and Julia Kates, a licensed clinical professional counselor at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/preventing-abuse-and-neglect/ to learn about the resources and support available for service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76715
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109917945.mp3
    Length: 00:16:21
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 84
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Domestic Abuse Impact on Children, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    relationships
    DOD
    domestic abuse
    military
    FAP
    military onesource

