Military OneSource Podcast — Military OneSource Resources for Healthy and Happy Military Children

Learn about Military OneSource programs that can help military children and families navigate challenges, build resilience, foster well-being and contribute to an overall fulfilling childhood. Military OneSource offers non-medical counseling for children 6-12 with a parent present and 13 and older with parental permission, health and wellness coaching for teens ages 13 and older, education consulting, online resources and even tax help for eligible working teenagers.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Michelle Aldana, program analyst for Military Community Support Programs.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/family-life/military-parent-resource-center/ to learn about the resources and support available to military children and their parents. You’ll also find engaging programs, helpful resources and more at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/month-of-the-military-child/.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.