Military OneSource Podcast — Survivor Benefit Plan Eligibility Verification Updates

Learn how the Defense Finance Accounting Service has simplified the annual eligibility verifications for Survivor Benefit Plan annuitants. Also, learn when verifications are due each year, as well as what the SBP is and who’s eligible to receive payments in the first place.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Julie Burandt-Partin with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.dfas.mil/managesbp for information on how to manage your SBP annuity.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



