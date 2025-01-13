Military OneSource Podcast — Beyond the Mission: Supporting Mental Wellness

Learn tips to balance stress and mission success. Counseling, support and self-care — which for some might include Dungeons & Dragons — can help service members disconnect, decompress and transition from the mission to life at home.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Frances Martinez, LCSW, the 960th cyberspace wing director of psychological health and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th cyberspace wing command chief at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, Texas. They discuss how they leverage Military OneSource and other resources to help build emotional and spiritual wellness and encourage mindfulness among service members.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.