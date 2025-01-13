Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Beyond the Mission: Supporting Mental Wellness

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn tips to balance stress and mission success. Counseling, support and self-care — which for some might include Dungeons & Dragons — can help service members disconnect, decompress and transition from the mission to life at home.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Frances Martinez, LCSW, the 960th cyberspace wing director of psychological health and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th cyberspace wing command chief at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Annex, Texas. They discuss how they leverage Military OneSource and other resources to help build emotional and spiritual wellness and encourage mindfulness among service members.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 10:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84363
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110769711.mp3
    Length: 00:16:53
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 16
    Year 2025
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    mental health
    DOD
    military
    military onesource

