    Military OneSource Podcast — Sponsorship and Getting Settled at Your New Duty Station

    Military OneSource Podcast — Sponsorship and Getting Settled at Your New Duty Station

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Service members and their families are on the move to new duty stations every few years. Whether you are moving for the first time or tenth, the Relocation Assistance Program can help with your transition. Learn how Military OneSource, your installation Military and Family Support Center, and military sponsors can help you get settled at your new duty station.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Dionne Vassell, Defense Logistics Agency Headquarters Family Programs Specialist, and Ellie Bogensperger, program manager for the Department of the Air Force Relocation Assistance Program, about the relocation resources available to service members and their families, as well as the importance of sponsorship, to help make a smooth transition.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/moving-resources/ to learn about the moving resources and support services available to service members and their families before, during and after a move.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73851
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109593773.mp3
    Length: 00:24:32
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 62
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

