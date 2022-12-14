Military OneSource Podcast — Caregiver Engagement in Cases of Problematic Sexual Behavior in Children and Youth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72514" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about the different degrees of problematic sexual behavior in children and youth, the stigma surrounding PSB-CY and the barriers that might prevent a caregiver from asking for help. You’ll also learn strategies for caregivers who are concerned about a child exhibiting PSB, as well as tips for clinicians when preparing for meetings regarding an incident.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Amanda Mitten, lead trainer in the University of Oklahoma Problematic Sexual Behavior — Cognitive Behavioral Therapy™ model, and Dionna Weixel, liaison between the Center on Child Abuse and Neglect and the Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Center.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/prevent-harmful-behaviors/problematic-sexual-behavior-in-children-and-youth-toolkit/ for information about PSB-CY and to learn about the resources and support available for military families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.