Military OneSource Podcast — 4-H Military Partnership Program

The 4-H Military Partnership provides valuable life skills, programs and resources for military children and youth across the country and around the world. Learn more about 4-H clubs, summer camps and an array of available programs on subjects including STEM, healthy living, civic engagement, public speaking and more.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with David Brittain, youth development specialist with North Carolina State University and the Department of the Air Force 4-H Partnership.



To learn about the 4-H resources available to military children and youth, visit Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/family-life/for-military-youth-and-teens/military-youth-and-teen-programs/.



To learn more about 4-H military partnership programs, visit https://www.4-hmilitarypartnership.org/ or view this short video: https://4-h.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/4h-2104_military_partnership_overview_final-720p.mp4.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.