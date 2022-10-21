Military OneSource Podcast — After a Suicide

Learn about two online courses available through MilLife Learning that provide support following a death by suicide. “After a Suicide” offers assistance to anyone who is exposed to a suicide, and “After a Suicide: Walking Through Providing Support” is geared toward service providers to help them gain a greater awareness of the complicated nature of suicide and how to establish a rapport with survivors.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, program manager for Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors, and Dr. Andrew Moon, associate director for program oversight and training in the Defense Suicide Prevention Office.



Visit the MilLife Learning page on Military OneSource to access the “After a Suicide” and “After a Suicide: Walking Through Providing Support” courses and get the help you need.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



