    Military OneSource Podcast — After a Suicide

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about two online courses available through MilLife Learning that provide support following a death by suicide. “After a Suicide” offers assistance to anyone who is exposed to a suicide, and “After a Suicide: Walking Through Providing Support” is geared toward service providers to help them gain a greater awareness of the complicated nature of suicide and how to establish a rapport with survivors.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, program manager for Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors, and Dr. Andrew Moon, associate director for program oversight and training in the Defense Suicide Prevention Office.

    Visit the MilLife Learning page on Military OneSource to access the “After a Suicide” and “After a Suicide: Walking Through Providing Support” courses and get the help you need.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71871
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109392481.mp3
    Length: 00:16:30
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 40
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — After a Suicide, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

