Military OneSource Podcast — 2023 National Military Youth of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77832" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Through a partnership between the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the armed services, youth and teens can enjoy and benefit from all kinds of educational, recreational and leadership opportunities in military Youth Programs and teen centers, which provide a supportive place to connect with peers and mentors.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with 2023 National Military Youth of the Year Xavier B., who talks about how participating in the Military Youth of the Year program and in his military youth center in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, helped him develop his interests, explore his role as an engaged citizen and enhance his sense of service to his community.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.