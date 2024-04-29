Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Relationship Stress

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Finances, trust, communication, parenting, frequent separations, deployment and PCS are some common sources of military relationship stress. Get tips and learn about free resources that can help military couples address these challenges and strengthen their bonds.

    Host Bruce Moody and Michelle Aldana, a program analyst with the Defense Department’s Military Community Support Programs, discuss ways service members and their partners can work together and as individuals to navigate stress and build critical relationship skills, which can help them foster their overall well-being.

    Learn more about the relationship support services and tools the DOD provides to couples. Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/rethewe.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 09:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80205
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110274050.mp3
    Length: 00:21:14
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

