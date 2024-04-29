Military OneSource Podcast — Managing Relationship Stress

Finances, trust, communication, parenting, frequent separations, deployment and PCS are some common sources of military relationship stress. Get tips and learn about free resources that can help military couples address these challenges and strengthen their bonds.



Host Bruce Moody and Michelle Aldana, a program analyst with the Defense Department’s Military Community Support Programs, discuss ways service members and their partners can work together and as individuals to navigate stress and build critical relationship skills, which can help them foster their overall well-being.



Learn more about the relationship support services and tools the DOD provides to couples. Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/rethewe.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.